Farmers dealing with mounting financial pressure is the focus of a new workshop launched by the Dairy Women's Network.

The Getting My Goals and Financial Performance Aligned workshop was aimed at helping farmers plan ahead for the future said Dairy Women's Network CEO Jules Benton.

"We all know how hard that can be at times when you get caught up in the day-to-day running of a business, so we hope this new workshop will give our members the skills, knowledge and resources for good, robust, future financial planning and goal setting".

Content at the workshop will be presented by New Zealand's largest network of Chartered Accounting firms, NZ CA, along with farm financial management software company Figured, and leading accounting software suppliers Xero.

Advertisement

Executive officer of NZ CA, Alan Hay said banking, environmental and employment regulatory changes were putting pressure on farmers.

"There has been a lot of volatility in the industry, so farmers must be able to predict and prepare for the future and be in control of their finances" said Hays.

Craig Taylor from Matamata-based accountancy firm Candy Gillespie at a previous workshop. Photo / Dairy Women's Network

Chief executive officer of Figured Dave Dodds said it was important for farmers to align goals to their financial performance, and be very clear on how they can achieve thoser goals through long-term planning.

"No matter what type of farmer you may be, this workshop will help you understand how planning and getting visibility over your numbers will have an impact on what you can achieve long term".

"It's not just about a one-off budget, it's about the impact that long-term planning has on the financial success of the business and the achieving business goals" said Dodds.

The first Getting My Goals and Financial Performance Aligned workshop is being held in Timaru at the Landing Service Conference Centre on Tuesday, February 18, with a second workshop planned for Rotorua at the Distinction Hotel on Tuesday, March 10.