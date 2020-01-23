Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Jills Angus-Burney to find out the latest from the four-stand women's nine-hour strong wool lamb shearing record challenge near Turangi.

On with the show:

Emma Higgins:

Is a Rabobank Dairy Analyst and the author of a new report on dairy farm prices - "Afloat but drifting backwards - a look at dairy land values over the next five years". Plus she says Rabobank is forecasting an average farmgate milk price of $6.25kg/MS over the next five years.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the terrible consequences of the bushfires despite recent rains, and the death of the Kiwifruit Queen in the USA.

Jills Angus-Burney:

Is a former world women's shearing record holder who's one of the organisers of today's women's nine-hour, four-stand lamb shearing record attempt at Turangi.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural market, which is being hamstrung by tough lending criteria from the banks with farm sales 300 units back in 2019 from 2018.

Andrew Hoggard:

We catch up with the Vice President of Federated Farmers and heir-apparent to the top job in mid-2020.

