KAIPARA CONNECTION

Roofing materials and tiles possibly containing asbestos have been dumped in a freshwater stream that runs into a toheroa bed at Mahuta Gap on Northland's west coast - concerning residents.

Local electrician Alan Hadlow was out with his 2-and-1/2-year-old son and pet dogs for an evening stroll along the beach when he discovered the mess.

Hadlow said he was disgusted by what he found, "What sort of knucklehead would do that?

"There is a massive toheroa bed at the entrance that the water filters through to, so it's pretty disappointing."

A Kaipara District Council spokesman said a contractor had collected and removed the dumped building materials yesterday and they were awaiting test results to find out if there was any signs of asbestos contaminants.

However, at this stage the spokesman said it looked likely that it was mostly concrete roofing tiles.

"We'll be working with Northland Regional Council and other parties to see how we can investigate and potentially prosecute the offenders.

"Dumped rubbish of any sort involves a direct cost to ratepayers, in terms of collecting, removing and dumping. This dumped waste looks to be commercial in nature, and dumping it into a water way that leads directly to the ocean is an affront to the environment we should all be trying to protect and maintain."

Hadlow says he discovered the mess at around 6.10pm on Tuesday night this week.

"My young fella plays in the fresh water creeks there and he has a lot of fun, but obviously we didn't play in that one, that day."

Furthermore Hadlow says there were at least seven sheets of roofing iron underneath the huge pile of tiles as well as hunks of wood with roofing screws and bits of plastic.

Hadlow says he can't understand the person's motivation to dump such rubbish in that location, "it's just laziness, why would they do it?".

If people saw anything, or would like to share information with the council about this, or any other dumped rubbish, call our 0800 727 059 which is 24/7.

Council tightens water restrictions

Hot, dry weather has been a dream for holidaymakers across Kaipara, but the increased demand on water supply has led the Kaipara District Council to tighten up water restrictions - and further restrictions may be implemented soon.

Water flow records at the Kaihu Gorge. Image / Supplied

Restrictions are now in place for Dargaville and Baylys Beach due to the river flow dropping below consented levels resulting in a sprinkler and irrigation ban.

A council spokesman says that as water and river levels continue to drop, and no consistent rainfall forecasted, it is possible further restrictions may be implemented.

"While the river levels may fluctuate, council needs it to stay at a consistent level in order to maintain supply. Dargaville and Baylys Beach have been put on a sprinkler and irrigation ban (Level Three Restrictions) to manage pressure on the local water supply.

This means local Dargaville and Ruawai water carriers may have to travel further for water.

It's dry all across the North. Kaipara District Council will keep monitoring water use and river and reviewing water restrictions daily. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A council spokesman said staff were also keeping a close eye on Maungaturoto and at this stage encourage users to be mindful of the hot, consistently dry weather and be smart with water use.

The council's water services team says that communities have responded positively to the conservation messages we have had over recent weeks, and asks for ongoing co-operation.

Kaipara District Council will keep monitoring water use and river and reviewing water restrictions daily. Any changes are posted on bewaterwise.org.nz and the Kaipara District Council Facebook page.

Please report water waste and water leaks to Customer Service on 0800 727 059.

Top 5 smart water conservation tips

• Wait until you can do full loads before you wash dishes or use the washing machine.

• Don't run the water when brushing your teeth.

• For cool drinking water, fill a jug and keep it in the fridge. Running water to cool it down can waste 10 litres a minute.

• For lawns, apply the "step test" – if grass springs back after you walk on it, it doesn't need watering.

• If your toilet has a dual-flush button, use the half-flush.

