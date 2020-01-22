A yarding of about 330 cattle sold on a medium market at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The best of the angus steers made $3.06/kg but all other pens were between $2.51 and $2.99.

The sheep yarding was a less than 500 head, the smallest in many years.

Agents said the recent rain meant vendors were hanging on to their lambs to eat growing grass and put on weight. Buyers were from Hawke's Bay.

PRICES



Cattle Steers: Rangeview Farm, Takapau, 12 2½yr ang-cross, av weight, 589kg, 280c/kg, $1650/head. 18mth, Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 40 ang, av weight, 413kg, 301c/kg, $1245/head; Rangeview Farm, Takapau, 40 ang, av weight 462kg, 282c/kg, $1305/head; Little Falls, Waihau, 42 ang, av weight, 378kg 299c/kg, $1130/head; Paige Hill, Puketitiri, 24 ang, av weight, 434kg, 306c/kg, $1330/head; Limestone Ridge, Sherenden, 11 ang-cross, av weight, 379kg, 269c/kg, $1020/head; C Marshall, Ormondville, nine here-fries, av weight, 326kg, 260c/kg, $850/head. Yrling, Kaiwaka vendor, seven crossbred, av weight, 211kg, 2512c/kg, $532/head.

Heifers: 18mth, Mahoe Station, Omakere, 20 sth dev, av weight, 424kg, 287kg, 287c/kg, $1220/head; nine sth dev, av weight, 393kg, 283c/kg, $1115/head; Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 27 ang, av weight, 323kg, 277c/kg, $900/head; C Preston Trust, Wakarara, 19 charo, av weight, 424kg, 285c/kg, $1210/head; 10 charo, av weight, 380kg 268c/kg, $1020/head; 12 here-fries, av weight, 426kg, 274c/kg $1170/head; Frampton Farm, Takapau, 11 ang, av weight, 363kg, $950/head; seven sth dev-cross, av weight, 418kg, 272c/kg, $1140/head.

Sheep Lambs: Matai Moana, Bush Rd, 215 c/o, $113.50; Glenlyon Trust, Highway 50, 83 ram b/f, $109.50; 20 ewe b/f, $109; Kaiwaka vendor, 30 ram b/f, $122.50; 36 ewe, $107; 41 ram, $100; 33 ewe, $79; P and Macintyre, Crownthorpe, six m/s b/f, $142; B Kent, Bay View, 18 m/s, $120; eight c/o, $100; J Ridler, Poraite, 18 male, $113; five male, $65.

PRIME SALE

A small yarding of stock sold according to condition at Monday's sale. With only seven friesian-cross cows in the cattle section it was not possible to draw any conclusions.

There were 105 lambs and about 1000 ewes on offer. The lambs were of good but not outstanding quality and sold to expectations.

PRICES

Cattle Cows: (Fries-cross) Av weight447kg to 475kg, 131c/kg to 150c/kg, $586/head to $697/head.

Ewes: Woolly, good, $139.50; med, $117.50 to $127.50; light, $108.50. Slipe, good, $145.50, $155.20; med, $120 to $142.50; light, $40; $90. Shorn, light, $94.50.

Lambs: Male, $100 to $140; m/s, $135, $148.50. Hoggets, l/t, ewe, $141.