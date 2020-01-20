Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to independent economist Cameron Bagrie about how the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all 320 million women in Africa combined.

On with the show:

Dr Graeme Coles:

Is a Canterbury-based nutrition scientist who says that plant-based diets excrete more climate-damaging material than the same person getting them from animal products. So vegan diets do not save the planet because plant-derived protein is of markedly lower nutritional value than animal-derived protein.

Advertisement

Damien O'Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture whether he plans to take us for a ride in 2020 plus we sing the praises of the self-styled Prince of the Provinces, Shane Jones. O'Connor also has strong words for banks and Greenpeace.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who talks about the advent of "stakeholder capitalism" in response to the damning statistic that the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the 320 million women in Africa combined.

Bernadette Hunt:

We talk to the Vice President of Southland Federated Farmers who is one of the architects of a petition calling for a new Ministry of Education teaching resource on climate change to be withdrawn while amendments are made.