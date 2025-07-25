It can take farmers up to a month to plan the perfect breeding programme using the traditional method.
Online dating has come to dairying, with AI (artificial intelligence) helping AI (artificial insemination).
Waikato sharemilker Matthew Zonderop launched Perfect Cow Breeding Solutions (PCBS) at Fieldays and was a finalist in the associated Innovation Awards.
His new business featured in the Early-Stage category at Mystery Creek, which highlights innovations thathave moved beyond the conceptual phase and launched commercially as “practical, real-world solutions” in the last year.
In simple terms, Zonderop said PCBS replaced time-consuming spreadsheets matching bulls to cows with a fast online conversion via the artificial intelligence (AI) conversational tool ChatGPT.
He uses a publicly available RAS (Ranking of Active Sires) list updated monthly by New Zealand Animal Evaluation Ltd, an independent subsidiary of DairyNZ.
Zonderop, the Waikato and Matamata Federated Farmers’ Dairy Section chairman, was on-site in the Rural Advocacy Hub at Fieldays last month and said visitors had learnt about PCBS either through word-of-mouth or online.
“They seemed to be impressed and enthused, and keen to know more.”