Waikato sharemilker launches AI-driven cow breeding tool

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

It can take farmers up to a month to plan the perfect breeding programme using the traditional method.

Online dating has come to dairying, with AI (artificial intelligence) helping AI (artificial insemination).

Waikato sharemilker Matthew Zonderop launched Perfect Cow Breeding Solutions (PCBS) at Fieldays and was a finalist in the associated Innovation Awards.

His new business featured in the Early-Stage category at Mystery Creek, which highlights innovations that

