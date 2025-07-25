Advertisement
On The Up: Sally Newall’s plans to open an educational farm for children in Hawke’s Bay

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

Sally Newell's son, Ted, keeps an eye on the chickens.

Sally Newall, “vet, mother, farmer, writer, lover of animals and homesteader”, is getting closer to seeing a dream that started during Covid turn into reality.

Sally lives with her husband and three sons on a 500-hectare bull finishing property in the Patoka district of Hawke’s Bay, in the foothills of

