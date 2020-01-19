Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Daniel Eb about his "Open Farms" initiative which aims to reconnect rural and urban Kiwis through a nationwide farm open day.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says expect more of the same with little by way of rain for the dry regions.

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture spokesperson talks Jazz (Muller), freshwater reforms, climate change in schools and stolen laptops.

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics for NZX Agri talks about the need for farming and farmers to adapt in 2020.

Daniel Eb:

We talk to the man behind the "Open Farms" initiative on Sunday, March 1, when New Zealand farmers are being asked to open their gates for their urban Kiwi counterparts.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

