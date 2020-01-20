A combined Tauranga air show and truck show at Tauranga airfield attracted a massive crowd. Sandra Conchie was there to take in some of the thrilling action.

The Classics of the Sky – Tauranga City Air Show along with the Mount Truck Show at Tauranga Airport held over the weekend was a thrilling feast for the senses.

Among the array of aircraft which took to the skies on Saturday, were World War II fighter planes, local choppers, the Roaring Forties Harvard Aerobatics Team, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force's aerobatics display team the Black Falcons.

There was also more than 180 big rigs on display as part of Mount Truck Show.

Some of the major highlights included seeing a World War II P-51 Mustang and a Kittyhawk performing thrilling manoeuvres, including loop after loop to the delight of the crowd.

Another crowd-pleaser was watching Steve Walling from Pyes Pa racing his 1300 horse-powered Mack Vision truck against a fully aerobatic helicopter and winning.

Steve Walling in his 1300 horse-powered Mack Vision truck celebrates after winning a race against a fully-aerobatic helicopter at Tauranga airfield. Photo / George Novak

A delighted Walling, who was there to show off his impressive rig, said he had no idea beforehand he would be asked to take part in the show but was only too happy to oblige.

"This is the first time I have raced against a helicopter and I had no idea how I would go, I never expected to win and I'm rapt. It was mean."

Taking in the action were Daniel and Sam Lally and their sons Zeth, 7, and Brody, 9, from Whakatane, attending their first-ever Tauranga airshow.

Daniel said it was "pretty cool" experience and his sons just loved it.

Another major highlight when the Black Falcons team gave a thrilling display of the awesome capabilities of their T-6C Texan 11 aircraft.

The Black Falcons aerobatics display team wowed the crowds. Photo / George Novak

"It's been great, especially seeing the Black Falcons flying upside down. They were my absolute favourites," Sam Lally said.

Thousands lined the paddocks at Tauranga airfield to get a closer look at The Black Falcons. Photo / George Novak

Show director and Classic Flyers CEO Andrew Gormlie said after almost a year of planning, he and the other organisers were delighted with the crowd turnout.

"Many thousands attended, easily 10,000 people, and the combination of having the airshow and truck show together has worked a treat," he said.

"The Black Falcons who flew over the Mount Maunganui foreshore on Friday night certainly set the scene for the show and the crowd's response couldn't have been better."

Among the special guests were Greg Murphy driving a Merlin Meteor car and Mayor Tenby Powell who was the chequered flag-waver for the truck and helicopter race, he said.