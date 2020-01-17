This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Melbourne-based senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey, to see how the bushfires have been affecting the Australian agricultural sector.

This week's top interviews were:

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a farming academic who says Veganuary - the northern hemisphere initiative involving becoming vegan for a month - will not solve climate change and nor will giving up meat save the planet.

John Monaghan:

Fonterra's chairman comments on today's good news farming story - New Zealand has overtaken Australia and the USA as the biggest exporter of food to China!

Michael Harvey:

Is a Melbourne-based Rabobank senior dairy analyst who looks at the impact of the bushfires on the Australian agricultural sector.

Fiona Windle:

The Head of Nutrition for Beef + Lamb NZ takes issue with a new resource from the Ministry of Education aimed at teaching 7-10 year-olds about climate change, suggesting students eat less meat and dairy.

Simon Bridges:

As an election looms later in the year, we ask National's leader what he has to do to be the PM by the end of 2020?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent, a man who's heart is entrenched in the rural hinterland, crunches the numbers on the environmental toll of the bushfires and says the fires are the crust on top of the drought which still bites deep.