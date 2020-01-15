Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay tackled some meaty issues, including Beef + Lamb NZ's criticism of the Ministry of Education's climate change resource which suggests Kiwi kids eat less meat and dairy.

On with the show:

John Monaghan:

Fonterra's chairman comments on today's good news farming story - New Zealand has overtaken Australia and the USA as the biggest exporter of food to China!

Fiona Windle:

The Head of Nutrition for Beef + Lamb NZ takes issue with a new resource from the Ministry of Education aimed at teaching 7-10 year-olds about climate change, suggesting students eat less meat and dairy.

Michael Harvey:

Is a Melbourne-based Rabobank senior dairy analyst who looks at the impact of the bushfires on the Australian agricultural sector.

Jen Scoular:

The chief executive of NZ Avocado condemns the vandals who attacked a Northland avocado orchard as water tensions escalate on the Aupōuri Peninsula in the Far North.

Andy Thompson:

Is a former West Coast cow cocky who comments on weather, whitebaiting, Eugenie Sage and AgFest.

