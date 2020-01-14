Keen trampers and nature lovers will be pleased the popular Puketi Forest Kauri Challenge is back on February 1.

Participants can choose to tramp the 12km or 21km route, with entry donations raising funds for pest control by the Puketi Forest Trust.

Both tramps go through some of the most spectacular parts of Puketi Forest, passing through a diverse range of forest types, varied terrain and stunning views.

The event ends with a picnic reception at Forest Pool.

Entry donations and transport costs are $50 for the full 21km tramp and $60 for the 12km tramp which covers 4WD transport to the midway point.

Optional return shuttle from Forest Pools back to the Puketi recreation area starting line is an extra $10.

Each entry donation will be applied to sponsorship of 1ha of forest for one year and entitle the participant to one year's membership of the trust.

Over the last 16 years the trust has been carrying out pest control in the forest, more than 80,000 pests have been killed.

For more information visit www.puketi.org.nz

Sunrise walk

Hospice Mid-Northland is gearing up for its Kowhai Sunrise Walk to celebrate life and remember lost loved ones.

The event will be held on February 8 and starts at the Hospice office, 464 Kerikeri Rd with a briefing at 7am. The walk is about 12km.

There will be a breakfast upon return with the event wrapping up around 10.30am.

Primarily sponsored by Harcourts Bay of Islands and Shed Boss, there will also be a prizegiving after the tree ceremony.



Participants will be invited to bury remembrance cards from the Christmas trees under the cherry blossoms this year.

Tickets are $20 and are available from the office or by emailing Adele at fundraising@hospicemn.org.nz.

The CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week has attracted a record number of entries this year. Photo / Will Calver

Sailing week

The biggest multi-day regatta of its kind in New Zealand just got bigger.

The CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week runs from January 21 to 24 and has 128 entries confirmed this year – smashing last year's total of 116 boats.

The event is in its 18th year and is one of the Southern Hemisphere's premier yachting events, attracting entries from around New Zealand and overseas.

Regatta chairwoman Manuela Gmuer-Hornell said she is "thrilled and a bit scared" to be welcoming their biggest ever fleet in 2020.

"It's just awesome to see how much support there is for this regatta. The event is run almost entirely by volunteers, and it's down to their continued efforts that it keeps growing in popularity every year."

For more information visit bayofislandssailingweek.org.nz/

Colourful mural

Senior Constable Mark Taylor, Inspector Chris McLellan, NRCF assistant director Simon Tanner and Beth Hill with part of the new mural decorating Kawakawa police station. Photo / Supplied

Kawakawa police station has a bright and welcoming new look thanks to young inmates at Ngāwhā Prison.

A colourful mural along the front and left-hand side of the Albert St station was unveiled on Saturday during a gathering of police, prison staff, iwi representatives and the artists' families.

The mural consists of five panels depicting various aspects of police work, Kawakawa township and te ao Māori, combined with text and abstract designs.

Inspector Chris McLellan, of Northland police, said the mural project was part of an ongoing relationship with Northern Regional Corrections Facility and the young inmates of the Kea Unit.

Two of the five Kawakawa police station panels painted by young inmates at Ngāwhā Prison. Photo / Supplied

Previous initiatives had included carving projects and police vs inmate volleyball and touch tournaments at the prison.

For the latest project Redemption Arts and Education Services, which is contracted to offer visual and performing arts programmes in the prison, worked with the men to design a mural which McLellan said was full of meaning in terms of tikanga and the artists' personal expression.

''It will brighten up the station and make it more welcoming for the community,'' he said.

The mural was blessed by Rev Glenys Davis, who was awarded the Queen's Service Medal along with her husband Panapa in the New Year's honours.

Music festival

The Bay of Islands Music Festival has announced an eclectic line-up of roots, funk, country and rock artists to perform over two days this month.

This year's event is on January 25 and 26 at Waitangi Sports Grounds and features Mr Boombastic himself – Shaggy - along with Jamaican reggae royalty Toots and the Maytals.

Rock icons Shihad and Blindspott are also playing, along with The Black Seeds, Otium, Mel Parsons and funky South American sounds of Latinaotearoa together with Northland's very own ska and dancehall spinmaster DJ Big-G.

"Northland often misses out on the big international and Kiwi artists," organiser Jackie Sanders of Jacman Entertainment said.

"We are proud to be able to present such a massive line-up in the Bay of Islands and give people another great reason to visit our beautiful part of Aotearoa."

Tickets are available at www.eventfinda.co.nz or by phoning 0800 289 849.

More music

Jazz musician Nathan Haines [pictured] is playing at Sounds Good @ Butler Point featuring Hollie Smith and Band. Photo / File

Head along to Hihi to listen to some good sounds under the shade of pohutukawa trees on January 25.

Sounds Good @ Butler Point features Hollie Smith and Band with special guest Nathan Haines from 3pm-6pm.

Local jazz and blues specialists 'Markyboy' Wilson and Moxieblue are the support band.

There will be beer and wine on sale from Kerikeri's Kainui Brewery, along with food featuring Za Foodies with Karaage chicken and other offerings such as Cafe Jerusalem.



Entry for children under 12 is free and there is free parking on site.

Tickets cost $85 from www.eventfinda.co.nz or by phoning 0800 289 849.

Antique roadshow

Dust off your antique treasures and collectables - Christine Fernyhough's Antique Roadshow is heading to Kerikeri in February.

Fernyhough, well known as a leading Auckland philanthropist, will talk about her collection of over 4000 mid-century New Zealand objects at the Turner Centre on February 22 from 5pm.

Her collection is the subject of her latest book, Mid-Century Living: The Butterfly House Collection. Guests are invited to bring along a piece of their own for discussion.

This will be followed by a book signing.

Tickets are $25. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz or phone 09 407 0260 for details.

*If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenny.ling@nzme.co.nz along with your contact details.