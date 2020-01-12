A reduced programme for the Mid Northern Rodeo Jackpot saw a smaller crowd than normal line the banks at the Maungatapere grounds. However, the cowgirls and boys who fronted up to compete in the team roping and barrel racing events didn't disappoint with some great skills on display. Photographer Michael Cunningham was ringside to capture the action.

Barrell racer Naira Snowsill, from Towai, on the move. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Barrell racer Naira Snowsill, from Towai, on the move. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Some of the small crowd that were entertained at the Mid Northern Rodeo Jackpot event. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Some of the small crowd that were entertained at the Mid Northern Rodeo Jackpot event. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Rodeo sister and brother team of Tegan and Ryan O'Callaghan show how team roping should be done. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Rodeo sister and brother team of Tegan and Ryan O'Callaghan show how team roping should be done. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Cobey Cornelius, aged three and a half, from Tangiteroria was one of the younger spectators at the Mid Northern Roadeo Jackpot event. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Cobey Cornelius, aged three and a half, from Tangiteroria was one of the younger spectators at the Mid Northern Roadeo Jackpot event. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Paul Rasmussen, from Paeroa, and Pat McCarthy, from the South Island, swing into actin during the team roping event. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Paul Rasmussen, from Paeroa, and Pat McCarthy, from the South Island, swing into actin during the team roping event. Photo / Michael Cunningham