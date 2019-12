A lane is blocked near the intersection of State Highway 4 and Parihauhau Road following a truck crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 11.40am.

The crash occurred around 20km outside of Whanganui and traffic management is in place.

The truck was carrying beehives and was also transporting a small tractor on a trailer.

A police spokeswoman said there doesn't appear to be any injuries.