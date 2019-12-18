Alternative locations are being sought for St John volunteer fundraisers in Paihia following claims its sausage sizzles are hurting local businesses.

And while many are backing the Kiwi tradition of a banger wrapped in bread there are some who say it's time for a different type of fundraising method.

St John Ambulance in Paihia was recently told by Far North District Council it must scale back its regular sausage sizzles from around 20 per year to just two following a complaint by local businessman Robert Cross who said he loses money every time there is a sausage sizzle.

Paihia and District Residents and Ratepayers Association chairwoman Jane Johnston has set up a fundraising page on St John Everyday Heroes website aiming to raise $8000 for the charity organisation.

Paihia and District Residents and Ratepayers Association chairwoman Jane Johnston said it's time to look at alternative ways of raising money for charity organisations. Photo / supplied

Johnston – a paid-up supporter of St John – said she set up the page to show people there are "alternative ways of fundraising" which don't compete with local businesses.

"We do need to look for alternative fundraisers," she said.

"We've had the same issue with the Bay of Islands Community Centre Association. We have to do fundraising as well. We decided not to hold sausage sizzles because we didn't want to be competing with local businesses.

"Fundraising for any charitable purpose is difficult full stop. St John are in same boat as everyone else."

St John volunteers hold about 20 sausage sizzles a year outside the ASB Bank on Williams Rd on days when passengers from large cruise ships dock at Waitangi wharf.

The charitable organisation fears it may have to close the Paihia station if it can't raise the funds which go toward lifesaving equipment.

St John Bay of Islands committee chairman Andy Sanderson said he's still in discussions about what the next steps are, but he'd like to thank local people for their support.

"We've had over 11,000 hits on the Facebook page and 99 per cent are in our favour," he said.

Cross said he has also had support since the Northern Advocate highlighted the issue on Friday.

"The businesses are supporting me," he said. "All the other food vendors in town, everyone is really glad this has happened."

The traditional Kiwi fundraiser has come under fire for apparently taking money from local businesses.

Cross said he "would have liked this to be resolved amicably and for St John to have stopped selling sausages on their own without any animosity".

"That was my prior approach on many occasions. I'm happy to get involved with coordinating funding that doesn't interfere with businesses in Paihia."

Council environmental services manager Darren Edwards said under the Mobile Shops and Hawkers Bylaw, a charity must have a permit to hold more than two events per year, on condition the event is held no closer than 400m from an equivalent business.

Edwards said council "has not attempted to enforce a bylaw in this case" but has offered to issue a permit to St John free of charge so it could hold more than two events.

As there are restrictions in Paihia on where street stalls can be set up, St John was also offered a site license that would allow it to hold fundraising events at restricted locations, he said.

"Options discussed included the possibility of using a parking space along the sea front towards Waitangi. The St John member spoken to said that was likely to be too far away from the main pedestrian areas and said St John was also considering using private land, which would not require a site permit or license."

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward Councillor Kelly Stratford said she was in discussions with St John and local businesses to find a positive way forward.

"Sausages sizzles have become a part of the furniture in Paihia, it's something that as locals we've come to accept and welcome in our community," Stratford said.

"But there is room for us to find some balance between non-profit organisations doing fundraising for a much-needed purpose, and the perception that it's impacting on food outlets."

Sanderson hoped to have an alternative location for the December 28 sausage sizzle by the end of the week.