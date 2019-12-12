Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay got wind of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "Love Actually" spoof election campaign video. So The Country host played his favourite tunes from the film

On with the show:

Chris Russell:

In true Anzac spirit our Australian correspondent pays a moving tribute to the victims of the White Island disaster plus he talks about tough times across the Tasman for farmers with bush fires, droughts and unscrupulous supermarkets to deal with.

Jon Pemberton:

We talk to one of the Southland farmers behind the Ag Proud movement, as provincial NZ looks to narrow any rural-urban divide by educating town-folk about all the good and positive things happening down on the farm.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural market, saying 2019 has been a tough year for the industry, with farm sales well back on the 2008 high of a $6 billion turnover.