Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth who had a thing or three to say about organic food production - is it healthier, chemical-free and better for the environment?

On with the show:

Mike Petersen:

We farewell New Zealand's Special Agricultural Trade Envoy after six years on the world stage representing Kiwi farmers.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

We ask one of New Zealand's leading farming academics - is organic food chemical free, healthier and better for the environment?

Dan Dennehy:

Flood-affected West Coast Whataroa dairy farmer and outspoken critic of our health and safety laws.

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics for NZX Agri reflects on her time in Dunedin for the New Zealand Agriculture 2050 - Pathways of Innovation Symposium.

Nathan Penny:

We ask ASB's Rural Economist what's the best farming operation for the next 12 months?

