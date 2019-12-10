Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth who had a thing or three to say about organic food production - is it healthier, chemical-free and better for the environment?
Mike Petersen:
We farewell New Zealand's Special Agricultural Trade Envoy after six years on the world stage representing Kiwi farmers.
Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:
We ask one of New Zealand's leading farming academics - is organic food chemical free, healthier and better for the environment?
Dan Dennehy:
Flood-affected West Coast Whataroa dairy farmer and outspoken critic of our health and safety laws.
Julia Jones:
The Head of Analytics for NZX Agri reflects on her time in Dunedin for the New Zealand Agriculture 2050 - Pathways of Innovation Symposium.
Nathan Penny:
We ask ASB's Rural Economist what's the best farming operation for the next 12 months?
