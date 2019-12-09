Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with two flood-affected farmers from the Rangitata region.

Michelle Pye:

We head to the Rangitata region to the heart of the flooding crisis where we hear some heart-breaking stories about the devastation left behind after the weekend's inundation. Alongside her husband, Leighton, Michelle runs the Pye Group, a family owned and operated agricultural business that has several dairy farms right in the firing line.

Damien O'Connor:

A medium-scale adverse event has been declared for the South Canterbury district, which will see up to $50,000 in funding made available to support farming communities which have been significantly affected by recent heavy rain and flooding in the area, says Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor. Meanwhile, the West Coast received $30,000 for a flood event in May and some of that funding is still available for use.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says "hang on, help is on it's way".

Andy Thompson:

We head to West Coast where Mother Nature has also done her dastardly best and things are no better, if not worse, than the other side of the Alps.

Simon Johnson:

We catch up with another flood-affected Rangitata farmer, who says he can't remember anything on this scale in his farming career.

