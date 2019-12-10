There was plenty of talent at the 2019 Taranaki Shears in Stratford with over 50 shearers attending the event.

There have been many improvements to the building over the winter by the A&P committee including a fourth stand being added.

This not only added to the spectacle but also helped the efficiency of the show.

A solid turnout of shearers working hard in the sweltering heat resulted in some scorching finals.

20 local shearers competed hard for placings.

Michael Fabish, Glenn Moir and Liam Jansen of Stratford and Trevor Holland from Inglewood made the Open semi-finals. This was an impressive result for Trevor and Liam who shore in the open grade for the first time.

Michael Fabish went on to win the Jury Trophy for the local shearer with highest quality points from all classes with 7.8 points.

Megan Whitehead made her first final in her first show with an impressive fourth place.

Megan's parents both hail from Taranaki while Megan lives in Southland, here shearing for local contractor Dean Herlihy, Whangamomona in preparation for a four-stand world record attempt along with Sarah Higgins, Amy Silcock and Natalya Rangiawha early in the new year.

Taranaki Shears thanked Stratford A&P committee, sponsors, judge including world champion Shearers David Fagin and Paul Avery, the team of dedicated helpers, Robert and Jane Brown of Mangamingi for the competition sheep which were in superb condition and all who made the day possible.



2019 Taranaki Shears results:

Novice:

First:Josh Devane, 33.05

Second:Fynn Redshaw, 40.8

Third: Regan Lark, 60.2

Junior:

First:Sam Jones - Wales, 32.05

Second:Reghan Ngarotata - Piopio, 40.45

Third:Heath Barnsdall - Piopio, 40.95

Fourth:Josh Hopkirk - Masterton, 44.1

Intermediate:

First: Daniel Biggs - Mangamatu, 32.06

Second:Cory Barrowcliffe - Piopio, 36.46

Third:P hil Price - Wales, 39.16

Fourth: Topia Barrowcliffe Piopio, 39.88

Senior:

First: Simon Goss - Mangamatu, 32.925

Second: Kieran Devane - Taihape, 42.3

Third: Wilton Weeks - Apiti, 42.475

Fourth:Megan Whitehead - Gore, 44.1

Open:

First: Mark Grainger – Te Kuiti, 44.35

Second: Jack Fagan – Te Kuiti, 46.35

Third: Kaleb Foote - Piopio, 52.73333333

Fourth: Marshall Guy - Taumaranui, 55.38333333

Trophies:

Local Shearer with highest Quality Points – All Classes, Jury Trophy: Michael Fabish – Stratford - Points 7.8

Michael Herlihy Memorial Trophy: Best Quality Shearer overall excluding open, Michael Herlihy Memorial Trophy: Cory Barrowcliffe – Piopio - Points 5.75

Contractors event: Jordan Contracting