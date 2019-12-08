Thousands of punters flocked through the gates at the annual Whangārei A&P Show on Saturday.

With everything from mini jeeps and Suzie Moo to the Best Dressed Goat competition and Cowboy Challenge - the event held at Barge Showgrounds attracts both urban and rural attendees.

Chris Mason, chief executive of Whangārei A&P Society, said they were still doing a head count but it was definitely the largest crowd they've had in the last three years and about 2.5 times the size of last year's crowd.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the day.

Advertisement

Cousins Lucas Mak, 9, and Amanda Lee, 8, having fun in the cars.

Holly Gutterson, 11, and Jimmy, the Saanen-Toggenburg cross goat kid, are happy in each others' company.

Evan Smeath with a hand washing station - one of the measures used to stop Mycoplasma Bovis.

The Suzie Moo Show featuring Suzie, Kendal Wyatt-Logan and Ray Pembelton.

Courtney Davies and champion Ayrshire in milk Inca Gentle Sepha.

Holly Gutterson, 11, and Jimmy the goat clown around in the Best Dressed Goat competition.

Siva Horsford, 10, and lamb Toph enjoy the shade.