On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Thousands of punters flocked through the gates at the annual Whangārei A&P Show on Saturday.
With everything from mini jeeps and Suzie Moo to the Best Dressed Goat competition and Cowboy Challenge - the event held at Barge Showgrounds attracts both urban and rural attendees.
Chris Mason, chief executive of Whangārei A&P Society, said they were still doing a head count but it was definitely the largest crowd they've had in the last three years and about 2.5 times the size of last year's crowd.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the day.