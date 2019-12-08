

One of Hawke's Bay's most well-known organic and tourist destination farms is on the market for the first time in more than 20 years.

Tauroa Estate has been owned by a trust for more than 22 years and has been listed for sale with Ray White Hawke's Bay.

American-born Andrew Martin runs the trust that owns the estate and brought the farm roughly the same time he became a New Zealand citizen.

"I am very proud of New Zealand and the people. The Maori, the Europeans and other immigrants like me, seem to appreciate that being a kiwi means being down to earth, genuine and helping each other."

He has made the decision to sell the estate as he feels it is the right time for him to retire.

Martin, a New Yorker born and raised, started the estate as a nature preserve, organic teaching centre and meeting place for people who support human rights and environmental activists.

Situated at the base of Te Mata Peak and comprising 275 hectares (680 acres) of organically certified agricultural and horticultural land, this serene country estate and nature preserve is within walking distance to the trout-laden crystal-clear waters of the Tukituki River.

Approximately 2000 people have visited or stayed at Tauroa and have come from dozens of countries and included dozens of professions, world leaders, scientists, investigative reporters, human rights leaders, politicians, artists, celebrities, business leaders, students, sports figures, and all religions, and factions.



Organic and sustainably farmed for more than 20 years, Tauroa Estate specialised in free range, antibiotic and hormone free Perendale and Romney sheep, Angus beef, plus high nutrition hay and feijoa with complementing truffles, hazelnuts, walnuts, vegetables and turkey, as well as a multitude of other fruit and small animals.

Supporting the birdlife and bees is a canopy of 7000 native and exotic trees planted throughout the property.

Along with the estate two homesteads are up for sale under separate titles, one being The Pheasant House and the other The Tui House.

As for the future of the site it is free to change as the new owners please but Martin says he hopes the land goes to someone who will care and protect it as he and his team have over the years.