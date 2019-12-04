It's horse breaking through mind control. And the horses love it.

Taupō equine trainer Andrew Jamison won Equitana Auckland the IRT The Way of the Horse Challenge last week with Little Miss Attitude. In the ultimate challenge in horsemanship, competitors were given four days to turn an unhandled horse into a trusting horse that was happy to be ridden.

"We were allowed just one hour each day with the horse. All the competitors were very different, but we all worked through the mind," says Andrew.

