Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones playing Santa in Southland.

On with the show:

Eric Roy:

On today's show we look back 40 years to the Erebus disaster and we kick it off with a former National MP who once famously said you shouldn't stand for parliament "until you've been through a couple of tough lambings".

Advertisement

Shane Jones:

We find the Prince of the Provinces in Southland where he's playing Santa to ten engineering firms as the money flows freely from the PGF fund.

Are you keen on buying The Country Cookbook for Christmas this year? Order your copy online here.



Chris Russell:

Even our Australian correspondent has an Erebus story as we talk tornadoes, bush fires and Israel Folau.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort comments on the state of the New Zealand red meat industry and lawnmowers!