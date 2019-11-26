Richard Brimer has captured the heart of Hawke's Bay's harvest with his stunning photographs of seasonal workers.

The large-scale portraits take you to the very people behind the scenes of the region's booming horticulture and viticultural industries — the Recognised Seasonal Employees (RSE).

"They never get any accolades and I thought they needed a bit of love," Brimer said.

"Most of the photos were shot last season with a sprinkling from over the years."

He also travelled to Vanuatu to show a different side to the RSE workers and how the money they earned here was used for the better of their community.

These photos depict a far different side of Vanuatu than what the ordinary tourist would see.

"It's the real place with the real people."

Jonathan Brown is the curator for the exhibition and has done an outstanding job. The lighting in the Holt Gallery is subtle unless you are looking at the pictures. The black walls are the perfect background. Brown saw the images on social media and contacted Brimer about doing an exhibition.

Brimer has been taking photos for more than 35 years.

The freelance photographer says he did it the classic way. "My dad gave me a camera when I was a young and that sparked my interest."

He did an apprenticeship with NZ Aerial Mapping.

"I finished my apprenticeship and had no money so someone suggested I work at a winery. They said it was long hours but good money. So I was a cellar hand for quite some time. I was always drawn to the people that came in to do the harvest. After all it's the people that make the harvest possible. They are so interesting and such hard workers."

Eventually Brimer realised he had to start taking his photography seriously.

Today he has published 12 books and exhibited widely.

His new book, "Harvest" is an extension of this exhibition and is dedicated to good friend Karen Bish.

With the help of Eric Young, Brimer has produced a beautiful book that depicts some of the Bay's most famous scenery including Te Mata Peak and Craggy Range.

Brimer is already well under way with plans for his next adventure. He plans to start at the top of the country on the first day of vintage and end on the last day of vintage at the bottom of the country photographing the process of winemaking along the way.

In the meantime don't miss his unique exhibition on now at the Hastings City Art Gallery.



■ The Book Harvest is available to buy at the gallery.

■ Richard Brimer: Harvest | Holt Gallery

Hastings City Art Gallery

■ 16 November – 1 March 2020