A theft-hit Northland oyster farmer was astounded when culprits in the latest heist broadcast offers of shellfish for sale over Facebook Live — while sitting in a boat just metres from where they were allegedly taken.

While the ''fresh off the farm'' sales pitch may have won customers, it also led Whangaroa's Owen Robertson straight to the alleged offenders.

The oyster farmer then successfully sought justice through the Disputes Tribunal after police and fisheries enforcement were unable to deliver the result he wanted.

The man identified in the video strongly denies taking the oysters, saying he was showing his son

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.