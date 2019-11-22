Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with former Canterbury dairy farmer Glen Herud who hopes to build a 'kinder, greener and fairer' way of milking cows through Happy Cow Milk.

Glen Herud:

Is a big-dreaming former Canterbury dairy farmer who has raised $300,000 through crowdfunding to help build a 'kinder, greener and fairer' way of milking cows. Today we ask the former failed businessman man if he is a dreamer and how is he viewed by the dairy industry?

Alan Pollard:

The chief executive of Apples and Pears NZ looks at the recent raft of hail storms and the effect they have had on horticulture and arable farming.

Lewis Ferris:

Is a Met Service forecaster who finally a decent forecast for farmers.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we ask who will be the next All Blacks coach.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a week in Wellington where everyone was talking about Winston.