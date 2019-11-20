Stratford District Council staff are calling for donations to help animals affected by the Australian fires.

Quality assurance officer Andrea Barrington and quality assurance manager Hazel Jones put out a call for medical supplies to help the animals after visiting the Rescue Collective Facebook page.

"I saw a photo of an injured kangaroo on the page on Friday. After seeing the photo I emptied out my medicine cupboard of bandages and dressings and couriered them to Australia the following day.

"Everyone looks at the people losing their homes but the poor animals are as well," Andrea says.

Hazel says she feels bad for the animals.

"Humans can be warned of the fires. Animals don't get warnings."

She says they're looking for donations of general medical supplies such as clean bandages, dressings, wet wipes and feeding bottles and teats.

"We're animal lovers and we just want to help," Andrea says.

■ Donations can be dropped at the Stratford District Council office by Friday morning.