The costs of maintaining and repairing school pools are forcing rural Northland kura to cut expenses in other areas or close pools completely.

Mangakahia Area School's largest pool has been closed for 18 months, Poroti School's pool has been closed because of a leak, and while Pakotai School's pool is open, the principal says maintaining it is a big chunk out of a small school's budget.

Phil Reynolds, principal of Mangakahia Area School, said while the school's shallow pool has remained open, enabling the juniors to continue swimming lessons, its largest pool has been closed for 18 months as it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.