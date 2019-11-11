Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with Vernon Tava to find out if his newly-launched political party, Sustainable New Zealand was farmer-friendly.

On with the show:

David Broome:

We go 101 years back in time to reflect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month and Armistice Day, as we reflect on the end of the Great War.

Advertisement

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says the south is too wet, the north is getting dry but we're a hell of a lot better off than our mates across the ditch.

Rowena Duncum and Sam Casey:

We bring you the rural news from Wanganui and the sports news form Dargaville.

Vernon Tava:

We catch up the leader of the newly-formed Sustainable NZ Party and ask whether his environment-focused party will be more farmer-friendly than the Greens?