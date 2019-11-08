Today on The Country, host Jamie Mackay triumphantly returned from his Farming and Footy Tour. He celebrated by gifting average-to-poor presents to Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

Federated Farmers president says "we still need to stick with the science" when it comes to the Zero Carbon Bill.

Dr Chris Henry:

Rural Health Alliance Aotearoa NZ council member Dr Chris Henry says a Rural Health Commissioner is needed to advocate for the country's 600,000 rural people.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service weather forecaster updates us on what's in store for the weekend.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent takes a look at a Sir John Key's popularity in China, the Zero Carbon Bill, Winston Peters' court case and sheep placenta cream.

Kevin "Smiley" Barrett:

Jamie Mackay caught up with a very busy Smiley who confessed he didn't have time to talk to his sons about the Rugby World Cup but did manage to get Scott and Jordie to help out on the farm.

