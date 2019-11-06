Today on the show, Andy Thompson and Rowena Duncum caught up with The Country host Jamie Mackay who was over in Shanghai finding out about Fonterra and farming in China.

Jacinda Ardern:

Today the PM ponders the latest on the RCEP trade negotiations, methane targets in the zero carbon bill and why her viral video has angered farmers.

Mark Winters:

Fonterra's CFO on an outstanding Global Dairy Trade Auction result last night and what it could mean for Kiwi farmers.



Jamie Mackay:

The Country host caught up with the team live from Shanghai on his way home from the Farming and Footy Tour 2019. Today's topics include Fonterra and farming in China.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster takes a look at what the week has in store for New Zealand.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank Dairy Analyst has a look at why New Zealand-originating Whole Milk Powder is getting the edge and the top dollar over its foreign competitors.