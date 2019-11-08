

A Mangawhai trust has launched a funding campaign to raise $80,000 in an effort to bring back a piece of history into the community.

Built in 1881 at the end of Moir St in the village, the Mangawhai Wharf used to be a focal point for industry and passenger transport before it fell into disrepair after World War II.

The Mangawhai Historic Wharf Charitable Trust has now put out plans to rebuild the old structure to reinstate a part of Mangawhai's cultural heritage, and offer new touristic and recreational opportunity.

Trust chairman Colin Leach said they had been consulting extensively with the community and many groups, including the museum, local school, businesses and the fishing club, have come on board with the project.

Concept drawing for the new wharf. Image / Supplied

"The overwhelming feedback from the public has been very positive," Leach said.

The trust received a grant from the Kaipara District Council for a $20,000-feasibility study looking into environmental, cultural, engineering and other aspects.

Leach said although a few remains of the historic wharf piles are still to be found, engineers assessed that an entirely new structure would be required.

Following the assessment, the trustees compiled the written material needed to apply for a resource consent with the Northland Regional Council; however, they lack sufficient funds to complete the hearing aspects of the application.

The NRC ruled with compliance of the Resource Management Act that the consent would have to be subject to a public hearing costing the applicant potentially $80,000.

As a local charitable organisation, the trust has no access to such an amount, which has led it to launch an online PledgeMe campaign.

"The way PledgeMe works is that if we don't achieve our target of $80,000 none of the pledges are called," Leach said.

The wharf was important for the logging and kauri gum industry. Photo / Supplied

If both the campaign and the consent application are successful, the trust intends to rebuild the wharf as closely as possible to its original structure with a few safety alterations.

The historic wharf, located at the harbourfront next to the Mangawhai Tavern, was 102m long and 3m wide with a platform and a working shed at the end.

The old wharf was located at the end of Moir St, next to the Mangawhai Tavern. Photo / Supplied

In the late 19th, early 20th century, the wharf was a vital piece of infrastructure for the booming logging, and kauri gum industry because it was built before any roads or rail led up to Mangawhai.

For passengers travelling to Auckland, the wharf was a huge improvement to all previous services that had meant rowing up the coastline and then climbing from a dinghy to the schooner anchored offshore, Leach explained.

The remains of the wharf were deconstructed in 1950s. The replica design won't include any native timber, and marine-grade fittings, navigation, lighting and a larger pontoon will be added to provide easier access.

"We envision a range of uses for the new wharf," Leach said.

"It could become a community gathering place where families can come for a picnic, or used for passive water activities."

The trust believes rebuilding the wharf could create a new community hub in Mangawhai. Photo / Supplied

The reinstated wharf would form an integral part the Mangawhai harbour walkways and could become a key attraction for the growing number of visitors, Leach said.

A model with a storyboard of the historic wharf is on display at the Mangawhai Museum.

Trust members will be present at the weekly Tavern Market to answer any questions by the public.

• The PledgeMe campaign will be live until December 10. For more information, visit mangawhaihistoricwharf.com.