A Mangawhai trust has launched a funding campaign to raise $80,000 in an effort to bring back a piece of history into the community.

Built in 1881 at the end of Moir St in the village, the Mangawhai Wharf used to be a focal point for industry and passenger transport before it fell into disrepair after World War II.

The Mangawhai Historic Wharf Charitable Trust has now put out plans to rebuild the old structure to reinstate a part of Mangawhai's cultural heritage, and offer new touristic and recreational opportunity.

Trust chairman Colin Leach said they had been consulting extensively

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.