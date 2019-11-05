There is much more to cowboy action shooting than guns and cowboy hats - just ask reigning New Zealand age group champion, Mitchell McDowell.

The 13-year-old Year 9 Whanganui High School student competed in the New Zealand Cowboy Action Shooting Championships at Wanganui Pistol Club over Labour Weekend.

Competing against five others in his 13 years and under age group, Mitchell came away with the champion title and trophy for a second year running.

He also placed 20th overall of 120 shooters from around New Zealand, Australia and the United States who took part in the event.

And the success runs in his family, with older brother Bradley not only the reigning world junior cowboy champion but the New Zealand champion cowboy for his age category.

Cowboy action shooting involves shooting a series of metal plate targets with three types of guns - a rifle, a pistol and a shotgun - in a memorised sequence.

Mitchell said the aim is to be the fastest, sharpest shooter while at times sitting on, and holding the reins of, a bull-like prop.

Mitchell McDowell in action at Wanganui Pistol Club. Photo / Supplied

Mitchell is preparing for the World Cowboy Action Shooting Society Championships in New Mexico in May 2020.

Known as the Colt Kid, it will be his second time competing and he hopes the second time around will be a success.

"I can't wait to go back, I'm really excited."

Mitchell encourages any keen cowboy to join their local pistol club if they want to get involved in the sport.