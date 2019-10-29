Today on The Country, Rowena, Lashes and Andy tried to stay positive after the England/All Blacks semifinal result in the Rugby World Cup.

On with the show:

Jamie Mackay:

Today The Country host calls in from Japan where the mood is rather sombre on the Farming and Footy Tour after England's Rugby World Cup semifinal victory over the All Blacks.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talked to Andy Thompson on farmer response to the ETS announcement and an open letter written by 150 young scientists encouraging the Greens to consider GE.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer looked back on an action-packed tour of the UK where he had 14 speaking engagements.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert joined The Country on a Tuesday to tell us what's in store for the week.

Don Carson:

Now the dust has cleared on the ETS announcement, our Freelance Rural Commentator gave his take on who came out on top and whether he believed the proposal was feasible.

