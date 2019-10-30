Dunedin 16-year-old Jake Remon is a seasoned veteran in his sport.

The King's High School pupil was one of the youngest in action during the New Zealand Dog Agility Championships in Cromwell on Saturday.

Remon has been involved in dog agility since he was 4 years old, continuing a family involvement lasting many years.

"It's great fun. My mum has been involved in the sport for about 35 years and my dad about 20 years.''

Two of his canine comrades were given a run over the weekend.

His 11-year-old shih tzu cross toy poodle Toto was unleashed in the intermediate event before Remon steered his Border collie Tempo through, during the inter-zone team event.

Because of her age, Remon said it was a swansong for Toto.

Dunedin teen Jake Remon enjoys some downtime with Tempo (left) and Toto during the New Zealand Dog Agility Championships in Cromwell on Saturday. Photo / Adam Burns

"This is her last event. We've been doing it for a while.''

The pair have been competing in dog agility events since she was 18 months old.

The duo enjoyed success a couple of years ago, winning a national under-20 trophy, which Remon described as a highlight.

"She's really good at turning tight.

"Because of her tiny little legs, she's not that quick across the ground. But she makes up for that with how tight she can turn.''

Event organiser Flip Collins said it was the first time the event had been held in Central Otago.

It drew about 4600 entrants.