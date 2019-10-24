Once again our intrepid host of The Country is off to the Rugby World Cup on his Farming and Footy Tour.
Can Mackay master a team of enthusiastic rugby fans as they take in the sights of Japan?
BEIJING:
Jamie started the tour in China, where he checked out the Forbidden City.
Next stop was Tiananmen Square.
And the Temple of Heaven.
Naturally it wouldn't be a Farming and Footy Tour without a bit of Rugby World Cup action! This image is brought to you courtesy of an Irish Pub in Beijing.
It also wouldn't be a Farming and Footy Tour without a photo of a tall building. Mackay is obsessed!
JAPAN
Mackay and the crew arrive in Japan, ready for the Rugby World Cup and some serious sight-seeing. Starting off with Mount Fuji.
And a sobering visit to Hiroshima.
Barrett fever hits Japan! Smiley Barrett makes the local paper when he visited a black bean farm. Barrett had previously joined the touring group in Kyoto when they were checking out a sake brewery.
