Protecting backyard native wildlife has become easier with the Taranaki region's first trap library.

The Department of Conservation in Taranaki opened the trap library after receiving numerous requests from schools and the community for assistance with trapping.

DoC Community Ranger Ellen Squire says people can borrow traps just like borrowing a book from the library.

"Traps, particularly possum traps aren't cheap, so it is great to be able to fill a resource gap. Our hope is that the library will inspire residents to engage in long-term predator control throughout the region and further help protect our native wildlife."

Traps are available from the New Plymouth DoC office and are lent out for three months at a time, free.

Every trap is ethically approved and the traps available are primarily used to target stoats and possums.

Borrowers are encouraged to feedback information to DoC on what they have caught.

All information will be collated to form an image of how Taranaki residents are contributing to the protection of local wildlife and native bush from the threat of introduced predators.

The trap library compliments the work being done as part of Towards Predator-Free Taranaki, with the aim to be the first predator free region in the country.

■ To borrow a trap, contact DoC New Plymouth on 06 759 0350.