This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank CEO Todd Charteris, who was guest speaker at the Leaders of the Land breakfast at the Gisborne A&P Show.

This week's top interviews were:

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics at NZX talks about our interview last week with Food Futurist Dr Rosie Bosworth, who suggested protein technology will cause major disruption to the agricultural sector within 10 years.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who takes a closer look at the Government's $7.5 billion surplus.

Winston Peters:

What do the RWC and Essential Freshwater have in common? They're both topics Andy Thompson put to Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Jeff Grant:

Our London-based New Zealand Red Meat Representative gives us the latest on Brexit.

Jane Hutchings:

This Northland Dairy Farmer not only milks 700 Ayrshire cows, she's also heavily involved in kiwi conservation work on farm and in the surrounding areas.

Todd Charteris:

We find the CEO Rabobank at the Gisborne A&P show, where earlier today he spoke at the show's 'Leaders of the Land' breakfast alongside the Right Honorable Bill English and Derek Daniell.