Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum played "Higher Love" for Lashes, as he told her it was the song he hoped would one day be played at his wedding.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at the weekend's weather and gives us a forecast for the quarter-final at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Don Carson:

Is a freelance rural commentator who tells us all about a Tahr management plan and the elusive Goth sheep.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel includes a Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer who knows a thing or two about fine wines and a North Canterbury farmer who knows a thing or two about footy.

Todd Charteris:

We find the CEO Rabobank at the Gisborne A&P show, where earlier today he spoke at the show's 'Leaders of the Land' breakfast alongside the Right Honorable Bill English and Derek Daniell.

Barry Soper:

This week our political correspondent ponders the PM's "fairly significant blue" over Justin Lester, whether the Fair Pay Agreement will ever see the light of day and Iain Lees-Galloway's recent performance.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent talks about the drought, African Swine Fever, a PETA roadside memorial for chickens and a funny story from the NRL final. Catch up on Russell's Agriminders podcast here.