On today's show, Rowena Duncum caught up with a rather busy Jon Pemberton, who was hosting a barbecue in Manukau Plaza for Ag Proud NZ.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

Andy Thompson spoke to the Deputy Prime Minister about Rugby World Cup coverage and farmer engagement in the Government's freshwater proposals.

Jeff Grant:

Our London-based New Zealand Red Meat Representative gives us the latest on Brexit.

Maria Augutis:

Our NIWA weather forecaster lets us know what's in store for the Rugby World Cup over the next few days.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's Managing Director of Co-operative Affairs takes a look at the latest GDT result and what it could mean for the co-op's farmgate milk price.

Jon Pemberton:

One of the founding members of Ag Proud NZ is hosting a barbecue in Manukau Plaza to help bring the country to the city and highlight rural mental health.

Luke Howden:

The Hokonui breakfast host is at a memorial service where hundreds of people have packed an Invercargill stadium to honour and farewell cancer care advocate Blair Vining.