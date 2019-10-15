On today's show, Rowena Duncum caught up with a rather busy Jon Pemberton, who was hosting a barbecue in Manukau Plaza for Ag Proud NZ.
On with the show:
Winston Peters:
Andy Thompson spoke to the Deputy Prime Minister about Rugby World Cup coverage and farmer engagement in the Government's freshwater proposals.
Jeff Grant:
Our London-based New Zealand Red Meat Representative gives us the latest on Brexit.
Maria Augutis:
Our NIWA weather forecaster lets us know what's in store for the Rugby World Cup over the next few days.
Mike Cronin:
Fonterra's Managing Director of Co-operative Affairs takes a look at the latest GDT result and what it could mean for the co-op's farmgate milk price.
Jon Pemberton:
One of the founding members of Ag Proud NZ is hosting a barbecue in Manukau Plaza to help bring the country to the city and highlight rural mental health.
Luke Howden:
The Hokonui breakfast host is at a memorial service where hundreds of people have packed an Invercargill stadium to honour and farewell cancer care advocate Blair Vining.
Listen below: