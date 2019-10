Results from the 52nd Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at Waimate on Friday-Saturday October 11-12, 2019:

Shearing:

Transtasman Bladeshearing (3 sheep each): New Zealand 75.3019pts (Tony Dobbs 9min 32.97sec, 33.3151; Allan Oldfield 9min 53.07sec, 41.9868) beat Australia 99.5951pts (Ken French 11min 50.09sec, 48.5045pts; Johnathon Dalla 10min 8.48sec, 51.0906pts) by 24.2932pts.

Open final: Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 17min 31.34sec, 57.442pts, 1; Aaron Haynes (Palmerston North) 17min 10.46sec, 58.8355pts, 2; Leon Samuels (Invercargill) 16min 45.56sec, 58.8405pts, 3; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 17min 45.16sec, 59.633pts, 4; Ant Frew (Pleasant Point) 18min 13.46sec, 60.1105pts, 5; David Buick (Pongaroa) 17min 25.42sec, 60.4584pts, 6.

Open novice (no previous open wins, 10 sheep): James Ruki (Te Kuiti) 12min 34.66sec, 42.033pts, 1; Alex Smith (Rakaia) 13min 1.93sec, 42.6965pts, 2; Luis Pincol (Chile/Waimate) 13min 38.15sec, 45.1075pts, 3; Lionel Taumata (Mataura) 12min 5.93sec, 46.8965pts, 4; Johnathon Dalla (Warooka, South Australia) 13min 25.27sec, 48.3635pts, 5; Bill Melville (Waimate) 12min 35.37sec, 49.5685pts, 6.

Senior final (8 sheep): Brandon Maguire-Ratima (Winton) 10min 37.03sec, 41.6015pts, 1; Linton Palmer (Dipton) 12min 25.11sec, 43.0055pts, 2; Duncan Leslie (Ashburton) 11min 50.87sec, 43.4185pts, 3; Sarah Higgins (Blenheim) 11min 34.47sec, 44.7235pts, 4; Paora Moanaroa (Eketahuna) 11min 20.95sec, 47.4975pts, 5; Duncan Higgins (Blenheim) 11min 42.62sec, 53.881pts, 6.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Mitchell Menzies (Ranfurly) 8min 25.15sec, 36.4575pts, 1; Brayden Clifford (Waikaka) 8min 54.49sec, 38.1245pts, 2; Brodie Horrell (Gore) 8min 19.97sec, 38.9985pts, 3; Ben Forrester (Rangiora) 9min 36.97sec, 41.6485pts, 4; Adam Hodges (Geraldine) 10min 11.64sec, 41.782pts, 5; Kevin Butler (Waimate) 11min 29.15sec, 49.4575pts, 6.

Junior final (3 sheep): Jack Gordon (Timaru) 8min 33.58sec, 39.3456pts, 1; Foonie Waihape (Alexandra) 8min 33.04sec, 45.9853pts, 2; Alice Watson (Marlborough) 10min 35.12sec, 46.0893pts, 3; Myles White (Waimate) 9min 54.72sec, 50.0693pts, 4; Chase Rattray (Ashburton) 10min 33.66sec, 54.683pts, 5; Adam Thompson (Feilding) 9min 19.89sec, 54.9945pts, 6.

Novice final (1 sheep): Dallas Mihaere (Alexandra) 5min 43.37sec, 36.1685pts, 1; Charmaine Pouwhare (Kawhia) 4min 17.37sec, 45.8685pts, 2; Tesni Paewai (Wales) 4min 58.28sec, 50.914pts, 3; Jahvan Butler (Waimate) 6min 19.19sec, 52.9595pts, 4; Hamish Cameron (Waimate) 4min 39.12sec, 64.956pts, 5; Trace Paton (Pleasant Point) 4min 51.29sec, 705645pts, 6.

Women's final: Foonie Waihape (Waimate, Junior, 2 sheep) 6min 3.69sec, 30.1845pts, 1; Alice Watson (Marlborough, Junior, 2 sheep) 6min 58.91sec, 31.4455pts, 2; Sarah Higgins (Blenheim, Senior, 6 sheep) 9min 38.94sec, 39.7803pts, 3; Kelly Poehls (Rangiora, Intermediate, 4 sheep) 11min 46.42sec, 42.571pts, 4; Kelly Macdonald (Wanaka, Intermediate, 4 sheep) 8min 15.99sec, 43.5495pts, 5; Amy Silcock (Christchurch, Senior, 6 sheep) 8min 51.78sec, 58.839pts, 6.

Blades open final (5 sheep): Mike McConnell (Waikari) 16min 28.27sec, 58.6135pts, 1; Tony Dobbs (Fairlie) 16min 11.09sec, 59.7545pts, 2; Scott McKay (Christchurch) 15min 21.06sec, 62.653pts, 3; Allan Oldfield (Geraldine) 15min 7.25sec, 66.3625pts, 4; Phil Oldfield (Geraldine) 19min 0.18sec, 67.209pts, 5; Johnathon Dalla, Warooka, South Australia) 18min 57.71sec, 67.6855pts, 6.

Blades Intermediate: Jordan White (Balclutha) 1; Gonzalo Olivares (Chile) 2.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 119.088pts, 1; Amy Lee Feguson (Invercargill) 133.252pts, 2; Foonie Waihape (Alexandra) 141.358pts, 3; Candy Hiri (Mataura) 155.838pts, 4.

Senior final: Sunni Te Whare (Ohai) 125.788pts, 1; Amber Poihipi (Ohai) 138.322pts, 2; Lashara Anderson (Invercargill) 150.644pts, 3; Lucky Garrett (Eketahuna) 166.162pts, 4.

Junior final: Heaven Little (Masterton/Balclutha) 145.722pts, 1; Renee Rempala (Waimate) 172.894pts, 2; Trace Paton (Pleasant Point) 182.594pts, 3; Lucy Avery (Waimate) 215.562pts, 4.

Shearing and Woolhandling teams event: Deep South (shearers Brett Robers/Kahn Culshaw; woolhandlers Cany Hiri/Aiesha Thompson) 175.346pts, 1; Amy's Team (shearers Leon Samuels/BrandonMaguire-Ratima; woolhandlers Amy-Lee Fergsuon/Nova Kumeroa Elers) 183.251pts, 2; Perfect Rhythm (shearers Ringakaha Paewai/Hohepa Te Rata; woolhandlers Pagan Karauria/Heaven Little) 188.15ppts, 3.