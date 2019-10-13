A new live-streaming system at the Waimate Shears has been used to immediate effect with a TMO decision in the event's open speed shear final.

The rolling images were used after a timing fault, and gave the nod to Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan.

READ MORE

• Waimate Shears and Woolhandling Championships: Results

• Shearing: Kiwi blades a cut above the rest at Waimate

• Merino championships start new shearing sports season

The decision reversed the result from the 1.44 seconds win to Hawke's Bay gun Cam Ferguson shown on the clocks after their final of two sheep each on Friday October 11.

Advertisement

Ferguson had also been on the losing end of a TMO call in the Golden Shears speed shear in Masterton in March, and with the intervention of the technology, missed completing a double for the trip south, having won another speed shear at the Maheno Rugby Club on Thursday.

Fagan claimed a $2000 first prize, and Ferguson $1000 to go with his $1500 cheque from 24 hours earlier.

Winton shearer Brandon Maguire Ratima won $1000 with victory by over two seconds from Paora Moanaroa in the senior speed shear final, and Ferguson's sister-in-law, Amy Lee Ferguson, from Invercargill, also won $1000 with victory over Alexandra's Pagan Karauria in a woolhandling quick throw.

The competitors were in the South Canterbury town for the 52nd Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring shearing and woolhandling championships, which opened with woolhandling heats on Friday October 11 and ended with woolhandling and shearing finals on Saturday October 12.