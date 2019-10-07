Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan to get his thoughts on the NZ Merino Shears.

Braeden Whitelock:

We head to Japan to talk to a Manawatu dairy farmer who yesterday watched his son captain the All Blacks to big win over Namibia in the Rugby World Cup.

Mike Petersen:

We catch up with New Zealand's retiring Special Agricultural Trade Envoy and look back on his six years in the job and his recent trade trips to the USA and Turkey.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says that spring has sprung, with some much-needed warmer weather in store for us.

Sir David Fagan:

A shearing knight talks about a big night in Alexandra as the 2019-20 show shearing season got underway with the NZ Merino Shears, with West Australian legend Damien Boyle dominating the open final with his eighth win in 10 years.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Today we debate foreign ownership and investment and discover one of our panelists was, in a past life, invited to be the Special Agricultural Trade Envoy.