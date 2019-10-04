This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Emma Higgins to look at Rabobank's latest Dairy Quarterly report. He also announced the lucky winner of Rabobank's Good Deeds Initiative.

This week's top interviews were:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of provinces denies he's been on the campaign trail buying votes plus we ask him about freshwater reform and climate change scaremongering.

Advertisement

Elle Perriam:

We talk to the inspirational young woman behind the 'Will to Live' nationwide campaign for rural mental health.

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders talks about climate change and why he reckons humans will adapt. Plus he says pine trees can be an environmental disaster when planted on the wrong land.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst reviews the bank's latest Dairy Quarterly Report and says she sticking to her guns when it comes to her $7-15 forecast milk price for 2019-20.

Damien O'Connor:

We go toe-to-toe with the Minister of Agriculture over the proposed water reforms plus we discuss M. bovis, Fonterra and Shane Jones.

Advertisement