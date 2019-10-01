Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor to talk about the proposed water reforms.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We go toe-to-toe with the Minister of Agriculture over the proposed water reforms plus we discuss M. bovis, Fonterra and Shane Jones.

Advertisement

Chanelle O'Sullivan:

The woman behind the high profile social media platforms, 'Farming Mums NZ' and 'Just a Farmer's Wife', says she's going on a digital detox.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who has plenty to say about using GE to create the "climate-smart" cow, Shane Jones and Greta Thunberg.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst reviews the bank's latest Dairy Quarterly Report and says she sticking to her guns when it comes to her $7-15 forecast milk price for 2019-20.

Tony Leggett:

Rural commentator says the Minister of Agriculture "must have been smoking something" if he thinks farmers are on board with the fresh water policy and reforms the government is proposing.

Advertisement