Today on The Country, self-confessed "grumpy old man" Jamie Mackay tried to wrap his head around the Strike 4 Climate march.
On with the show:
Angus Hines:
Met Service Weather - a period of calm before another spring swipe from Mother Nature.
Sir Eion Edgar:
We pick the brain of The Country's go-to money man on yesterday's Fonterra result, the state of our national economy and why the high yielding stocks are good value in a low interest rate regime.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel, featuring the chief executive and the brand ambassador, ponders Fonterra, farmer confidence and footy.
Chelsea Yoeman:
Today Lincoln students marched 22 kms to support the School Strike 4 Climate Action in Cathedral Square.
Peter Newbold:
We take our monthly look at the rural market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate and present punters a great horticulture opportunity in Katikati.
Listen below: