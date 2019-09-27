Today on The Country, self-confessed "grumpy old man" Jamie Mackay tried to wrap his head around the Strike 4 Climate march.

On with the show:

Angus Hines:

Met Service Weather - a period of calm before another spring swipe from Mother Nature.

Advertisement

Sir Eion Edgar:

We pick the brain of The Country's go-to money man on yesterday's Fonterra result, the state of our national economy and why the high yielding stocks are good value in a low interest rate regime.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel, featuring the chief executive and the brand ambassador, ponders Fonterra, farmer confidence and footy.

Chelsea Yoeman:

Today Lincoln students marched 22 kms to support the School Strike 4 Climate Action in Cathedral Square.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the rural market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate and present punters a great horticulture opportunity in Katikati.

Advertisement