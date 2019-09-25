Security staff will be used for the first time to manage access to stock holding pens as a Mycoplasma bovis-induced ban on showing cattle is lifted at Northland's biggest A&P Show.

This is among a raft of strict new on-site management measures for show cattle as they are allowed back to the Whangārei A&P Show after a one-year ban.
"We've done everything we can to strengthen biosecurity at the show (as competition show cattle are welcomed back to the event) in the wake of Mycoplasma bovis," said Evan Smeath, Whangārei A&P Society deputy chairman.
"It'll be great to have cattle competition back

