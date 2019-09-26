A rural Whanganui resident is calling for boundaries to be put in place for Whanganui District Council's animal management after her dog was taken from her property.

Kelly Jones owns a white English bulldog called Blue, and said it was taken by animal management staff without warning last week.

Jones has owned the dog for two years but hadn't got around to registering it, although her three other dogs were registered.

An electrified fence and padlocked cages - the Whanganui pound is prison for dogs.
An electrified fence and padlocked cages - the Whanganui pound is prison for dogs.

When Jones got home from work one evening she noticed Blue was missing.

"I ran around frantically calling for her, hoping she had just got out of the paddock, but she wasn't anywhere to be found," Jones said.

"I totally understand if you are a dog owner you are obliged to have your dogs registered; however, the animal control officers came out, broke into our property and took our baby.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"She was sitting in a very secure paddock

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.