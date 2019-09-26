On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"She was sitting in a very secure paddockout of town, not running amok, not chasing stock or roaming."
A note left in the letterbox informed Jones that Blue had been taken to the pound that morning.
Jones, who paid the $125 to release and register Blue the same day, said she and her partner are fuming at the uplift, and confused as to how the council knew Blue wasn't registered.
"If your car doesn't have a warrant is it immediately taken off you? Can the police come into your property without a search warrant?" she said.
"How is it that an animal control officer has this power?"
Whanganui District Council compliance operations manager Warrick Zander said dogs that have never been registered are often found when an animal control management officer is investigating previously registered dogs.