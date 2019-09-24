There's no mistaking a hedgehog. These distinctive little mammals are unique in appearance with their bodies covered in spines.

I remember as a kid seeing them in the backyard and watching them scurry across the lawn. I also remember my mother telling us not to touch them, not that I would have dared anyway. "They carry diseases," Mum said.

The other thing I remember about this nocturnal creature is seeing it flattened on the road — all the time.

Recently when I saw yet another pukeko in a similar state on the side of the expressway it made me think "where have all the hedgehogs gone".

They do hibernate during winter but it's been, at a guess, more than a couple of years since I have seen one — dead or alive.

I'm sure there are plenty of people that are very glad about that.

Hedgehogs may be cute but they carry diseases and are considered a pest.

According to the Hawke's Bay Regional pest management plan, "Hedgehogs are mainly insectivorous, with key prey items being slugs, snails and larger insects, but will eat almost any animal substance and some plant material. They find much of their prey by smell."

It also says the extent of hedgehogs' impact on New Zealand's environment is only recently beginning to be understood in detail.

"They are voracious nocturnal predators, consuming invertebrates, ground nesting birds' eggs and small reptiles. Hedgehogs are known to be a major predator of eggs of riverbed breeding birds such as banded dotterel and black-fronted tern, and kill and eat chicks of a variety of ground-nesting birds."

Mmmm, I don't think they are very cute at all now. Just as well they seen to have fallen off in numbers. Would love to hear if any readers have seen hedgehogs in their gardens recently.

So while it appears hedgehogs may have declined you certainly can't say the same for the pukeko.

Its population just keeps exploding. While I have seen some road kill I've also seen many happy little families of pukeko grazing on the side of the road.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson told me one of the reasons for the increase in numbers was the mild winter along with the fact that the birds are able to deal with human infrastructure far better than other species of birds.

They can apparently establish a home in a drain right beside the road.

The spokesperson said the mild winter would mean that other birds have survived well this year including other natives birds, which could increase numbers as long as they don't get nailed by predators.

Of course the predators have had a fairly cushy winter as well so there are plenty of rats, stoats and ferrets running around.

It's funny how rodents seem to survive no matter what nature or humans throw at them. Unfortunately for us they are incredibly adaptable.

I have seen lots of tui around lately so that's a good sign. I think we all need to play a part to ensure our native and endemic birds and plants are protected for generations to come.

Speaking of generations, stepping into Ongaonga on Saturday was like stepping back in time.

Congratulations to all those involved with the Ongaonga Historic Village Fair and Market.

The event was a fundraiser for the Ongaonga Historical Society to continue their work restoring and protecting the history of Ongaonga.

Loved the costumes, the atmosphere — in fact everything about it was amazing. Well done.

- Linda Hall is Hawke's Bay Today's premium content editor.