Off course the other thing to consider is the low interest rates at the moment. That doesn't help savers one little bit.
It's also so low that there's not very far for it to go before it has to go up.
Fixing your mortgage is all well and good but I'm pretty sure the maximum time you can fix it for is five years and who knows what the interest rate will be by then. I've written on this before and shared the fact that the first mortgage I ever had was around 8 per cent when it was taken out but within two years had skyrocketed to 18 plus per cent.
It was not a good time but we survived and I now believe that the hardship of paying a mortgage is well worth the long-term gain.
There are ways to save if you are determined — perhaps you could think about sharing a house with another family and therefore halving costs while you both save hard for a couple of years.
Stay with family — if you knew there was light at the end of the tunnel — and a home you could call your own — it's amazing what you can put up with. Another option for the future could be more gated communities where people share the cost of the land upkeep, share facilities such as a gym and a pool.
Not such a bad idea these days. At least you would get to know your neighbours.
Perhaps owning our own piece of paradise will become a thing of the past as land prices itself out our reach. I certainly hope not.
That would be a sad day for Aotearoa.
Linda Hall is Hawke's Bay Today's premium content editor.